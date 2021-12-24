KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of EPAC opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.