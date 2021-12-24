KeyCorp Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $46.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM opened at $42.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after buying an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.