Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.38 Million

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report sales of $408.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.70 million and the lowest is $383.65 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,102,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,069 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,689,000 after acquiring an additional 893,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

