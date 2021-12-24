KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $500.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $360.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.90.

KLAC stock opened at $420.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.87. KLA has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in KLA by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

