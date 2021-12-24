Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

