KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as high as C$10.49. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 8,911 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KPT shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KP Tissue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.39. The company has a market cap of C$99.71 million and a PE ratio of -15.67.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. Analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.78%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

