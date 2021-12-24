Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Down 3.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 2,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRON shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $867.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $534,961. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

