Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several brokerages have commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 827.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

