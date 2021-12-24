Kuai Token (KT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $621,834.00

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $621,834.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.