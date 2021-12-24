Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.0364 on Top Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $345,227.86 and $55,210.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

