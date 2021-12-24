KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $2,636.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011902 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00136352 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.23 or 0.00573973 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.