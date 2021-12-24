L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.81

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as low as $9.20. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 4,258 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter.

In other L.S. Starrett news, VP Christian Arntsen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $70,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

