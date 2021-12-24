Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $354.00 at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $332.00 to $354.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $301.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $313.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average is $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

