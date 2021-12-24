Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,763 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 615.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.