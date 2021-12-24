Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $710.22

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.22 ($9.38) and traded as high as GBX 758.60 ($10.02). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 754.40 ($9.97), with a volume of 1,314,368 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on LAND shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.90) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 900 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 723.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 710.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.35) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,868.49). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($425,403.10).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

