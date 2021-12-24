Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.36 Million

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report sales of $132.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.71 million and the highest is $134.00 million. Landec posted sales of $130.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $546.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,310. The company has a market cap of $324.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.