Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

LABP opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landos Biopharma news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

