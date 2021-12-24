Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landsea Homes (LSEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.