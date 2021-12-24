Lannebo Fonder AB Has $9.98 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.2% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 47.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,194. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average of $296.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.