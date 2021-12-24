Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.55. Lawson Products shares last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 12,355 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $436.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.