LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

SDY opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.66 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

