LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,719,000.

IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

