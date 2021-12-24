LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

