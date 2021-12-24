LexAurum Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 102,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 222,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

