Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $108,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

