LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Sells $384,857.20 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

