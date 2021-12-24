Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.85. 667,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.84. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.