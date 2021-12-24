Lightstreams Market Cap Tops $804,208.11 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $804,208.11 and approximately $201.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

