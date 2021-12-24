Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.88

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €264.88 ($297.62) and traded as high as €295.50 ($332.02). Linde shares last traded at €295.50 ($332.02), with a volume of 385,002 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price objective on Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €289.41 ($325.17).

Get Linde alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion and a PE ratio of 48.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €284.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.