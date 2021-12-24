LINKA (LINKA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,130.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,130.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.