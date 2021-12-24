Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 2,050 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Boot Barn accounts for 2.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Boot Barn stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $134.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

