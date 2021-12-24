Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RRR opened at $52.65 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of brokerages have commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

