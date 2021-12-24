Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,531 shares of company stock worth $11,276,368. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.