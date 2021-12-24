Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.44 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,866 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $200.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

