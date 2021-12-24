Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,120 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 6,177.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

