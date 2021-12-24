Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1,387.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,542,000 after acquiring an additional 431,722 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 289,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

