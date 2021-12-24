Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

MGK opened at $260.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.26.

