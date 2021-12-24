Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1,644.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10.

