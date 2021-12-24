Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,042 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,042.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

