Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 860.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.