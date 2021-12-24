Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

