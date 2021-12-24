Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LOCL stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

