Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. Lonking shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

