L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $450.00.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

L’Oréal stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.