Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $250.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.