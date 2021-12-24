LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.