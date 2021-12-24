LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $670.14

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €670.14 ($752.97) and traded as high as €711.60 ($799.55). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €701.50 ($788.20), with a volume of 309,981 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($814.61) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($824.72) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($808.99) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($882.02) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €717.25 ($805.90).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €694.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €670.52.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.