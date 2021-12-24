Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 36500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$46.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

