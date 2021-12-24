MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.13 Million

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to post $159.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $158.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $148.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,897 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,156 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 194,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,679. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 146.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.99.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.