Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $19.59. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 9,732 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $914.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,045,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

